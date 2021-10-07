Grants now available for OHV projects

CARSON CITY – The Nevada Commission on Off-Highway Vehicles announced that approximately $1,500,000 in grants is now available to help fund off-highway vehicle (OHV) recreation projects throughout Nevada. The application and instructions are available online at ohv.nv.gov/grant-program. Applications are due by Nov. 19, 2021, and the Nevada Commission on Off-Highway Vehicles will award the OHV grants in December 2021. The grants are open to all Nevada residents, community groups, and/or organizations interested in championing an OHV project in the state.

Every year, Nevada’s OHV grant program supports projects that expand and enhance amazing OHV adventures for all Nevadans and visitors to enjoy. The grants are funded by Nevada’s OHV registration fees, and can be used for trail planning, maintenance, land acquisitions, mapping, signage, law enforcement, education, safety training, and natural/cultural resource conservation.

Previous OHV grant projects include the Logandale Trails restroom facilities, Nevada Outdoor School OHV education, trail maintenance by the Reno Area Dirt Riders, the Nevada Trail Maps collaborative, and more. To view video clips highlighting previous OHV grant projects, please visit ohv.nv.gov/grant-program. For more information about the grant program, visit ohv.nv.gov or contact Nikhil Narkhede at 775-684-2794 or nnarkhede@ohv.nv.gov.