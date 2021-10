This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!

Lincoln County and Pahranagat Valley squared off in their traditional in-county rivalry match in Alamo on Tuesday, Oct. 5 and the Lady Lynx topped the homeside Lady Panthers 3-0. Scores were 25-19, 25-23, 25-14. Lincoln is a strong team this year, and it’s the second time they have beaten PVHS, having done so 2-0 at […]