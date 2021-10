This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!

Lincoln County High School football and volleyball lost their contests against The Meadows, while cross-country’s bye week gave the team the opportunity to prepare for the final few meets of the season. The Lynx football team faced off against the Mustangs Oct. 1 in Panaca. This was Lincoln’s first meeting with their Las Vegas counterparts, […]