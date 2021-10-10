Hilda Bobbette (Steward) Kimber, known to most as Bobbette.

She passed away at 80 years old.

Bobbette was preceded in death by her mother Hilda Steward, her Father Robert G. Steward, Her siblings: Dorothy Wallace, Francis Steward, Mabel Spriggs, and William Steward. She is survived by her Sister Judy Steward Patenaude, and her brother Bud Walkington. Her son Curtis, daughter Faith. Bobbette had four grandchildren and four great grandchildren.

The memorial for Hilda Bobbette Kimber will be held on October 16, 2021 at the Pioche Fire House at 1:00 p.m.