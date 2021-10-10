Pauline Pectol Christensen, age 82, passed away October 1, 2021, at Grover C. Dills Medical Center in Caliente, Nevada. She was born October 13, 1938, in St. George, Utah to Rulon Pectol and Ada LaRue Woods. She grew up in Pioche, Nevada, graduated from Lincoln County High School and married Albert Jay Christensen on October 17, 1956, in Caliente, Nevada. They were sealed on June 27, 1987, in the St. George, Utah Temple.

Pauline enjoyed sewing, cooking, and loved a good motorcycle ride. She worked as a receptionist and telephone operator at a few different companies including a couple of hospitals, an insurance company, and an airline. She lived in many locations including Hawaii and Ireland. Her joy and focus in life was raising her children, Randy, Allen, Linda and Denice along with her niece Quana Christensen, granddaughter Heather Baker, and great grandson Jacob Wilson. Her door was always open to children and more kids than you can count call her affectionally, “grandma”. Children would come to her house when they got hurt to feel better before they would go home. She was kind, compassionate, and loving. Pauline was the greatest person Jay has ever known.

Pauline is survived by her spouse Albert Jay Christensen, her son Randy Christensen (Judy Christensen) of Pleasanton, California, her son Allen Christensen of Frankfort, Germany, her adopted daughter Denice Christensen of Cedar City, Utah, her sisters Joann Hastings (Carl Hastings) of Alamo, Nevada and Mary Lloyd (the late William Lloyd) of Pioche, Nevada, her three living grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Pauline was preceded in death by her Father Rulon Pectol, her Mother Ada LaRue Woods, her daughter Linda Wilson and her grandson Johnathan Christensen. Burial was held Wednesday, October 6, 2021, at Panaca Cemetery, under the direction of Southern Nevada Mortuary. Online condolence can be sent at www.snmortuay.com.