The community is invited to bring the kids out to Cathedral Gorge State Park on Friday, Oct. 29 at 1 p.m. to paint their very own Jack-O’-Lantern. The park will supply the paint and pumpkins. This event is open to everyone and is free. However, park entrance fees do apply. People are asked to lease ensure children have adult supervision.

For questions call (775) 728-8101 or email cgsp@parks.nv.gov.