Pioche hosting Fall in the Park event

The Pioche Chamber of Commerce and Pioche Parent-Teacher Group are hosting a Fall in the Park event on Saturday, Oct. 16 at 11 a.m. at the Pioche Town Park.

Activities include music, food, chili cook-off, co-ed softball tournament, horseshoe and cornhole tournaments, a car show and many other family-friendly activities.

Proceeds for the event will benefit Pioche Elementary School and the Chamber of Commerce.

For more information, contact the Chamber at infopiochechamber@gmail.com. For PTG events information, call (775) 962-5832.