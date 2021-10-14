BLM Ely District selling Christmas tree-cutting permits

ELY – The Bureau of Land Management Ely District is making Christmas tree-cutting permits available to the public. Permits cost $4 each with a limit of 10 per purchaser. Purchase permits in-person at the Ely District and Caliente Field offices, online or by telephone.

The offices will conduct over-the-counter sales from Friday, Oct. 1, through noon on Thursday, Dec. 23. The Ely District Office is located at 702 North Industrial Way, in Ely. The Caliente Field Office is located at 1400 S. Front Street, in Caliente. Office hours are 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Permits will also be available at the Great Basin National Park Lehman Caves Visitor Center during regular business hours through Thursday, Dec. 23. Visitor Center hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., seven days a week, excluding Thanksgiving Day.

Email requests to blm_nv_ely_do_otc_sales@blm.gov. Email requests should include a name and daytime contact number. Allow one week for processing. To purchase a permit(s) over the phone using a credit or debit card, call the Ely District Office at (775) 289-1800 or Caliente Field Office at (775) 726-8100.

Christmas trees may be harvested on all BLM-administered lands except those designated wilderness and wilderness study areas. The Ely (District) Resource Management Plan also prohibits Christmas tree harvesting in the Blue Mass, Lower Meadow Valley Wash, Mount Irish, Shoshone Ponds and Swamp Cedar areas of critical environmental concern. Only pinion-pine, juniper and white fir may be harvested. The cutting of all other trees is prohibited. For more information, call the Ely District Office at (775) 289-1800 or Caliente Field Office at (775) 726-8100.