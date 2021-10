This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!

It was a full house at the Oct. 7 city council meeting. The core of the meeting was spent discussing an agenda item considering having a Trac-B vending machine put in Caliente. The machines, which are free of charge to use and require sign-up before use, are part of a proposed harm reduction strategy and […]