This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!

An access way to begin the work of developing a few of the revised parcels in the Alamo Industrial Park began last week. Lincoln County owns the land at the industrial park and has long been interested in seeing it developed. A sale of about 20 acres of land is being considered at the present […]