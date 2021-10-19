High school students planning to install 35-foot flag on Court Rock

Lincoln County High School has become a “Leader in Me” school. What does this mean? LCHS is using “The 7 Habits of Highly Effective Teens” by Sean Covey to provide social and emotional learning for all students. During our Lynx Academy class time, seniors are instructed from the “Find Your Voice: Career Readiness” manual; junior curriculum is taken from “Take Charge: College Readiness”; sophomores are learning how to “Inspire Others: Leadership Readiness”; finally, the freshmen are learning the basic from “The 7 Habits of Highly Effective Teens: Life Readiness”. In addition to these courses, LCHS has created a Lighthouse Team.

Artwork by Kristen J. Lloyd, article by Malissa Zierow

Our Lighthouse Team is composed of 22 members. There are students from every grade level 9-12, as well as four teachers, and Principal Marty Soderborg. These students have chosen to participate in three action teams called “Leadership”, “Culture”, and “Academics”. We are excited about the positive meetings that have taken place, and the actions that our students are taking.

The top priority of our Culture Team is to install a 35-foot flag on top of Court Rock. The flag and pole have both arrived, thanks to the generous donations made to the project by the Class of 2020- who were unable to use all the money they earned throughout high school, due to the Covid-19 Pandemic. It is the goal of the Culture Team, whose members are: Seth Patrick, Aidan Anderson, Daisy Frehner, Austin Reed, Curtis Rippetoe, and Gina Lloyd, to have the new flag installed and waving proudly by Veterans Day, November 11, 2021. There is still much to do, however, including the cement work and solar lighting.

All in all, there are good things happening around LCHS. The students are resilient and the staff is optimistic.