I want to thank the people of Lincoln County for their prayers and hugs and support following the passing of my late husband Ben Bender. He would have been 90 in November. Ben passed away so quickly, and he was just so ready to go. The people here in Lincoln County are so helpful and so caring. People still see me at the post office and ask how I’m doing. Everyone has just been so good, so thank you everyone for your kind words and help.

Marion Bender

Pioche