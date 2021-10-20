VFW award presented to Hugh Jacobson

The Veterans of Foreign Wars of the United States Diamond Jubilee Award was presented to Hugh Jacobson of Post No. 7114 in Caliente. Jacobson mustered in May 9, 1946.

The award was due to be presented in 2020, but the ceremony had to be put off due to the pandemic. The award was presented to Post Commander Larry Wimsatt and Auxiliary President Vicki Horner by State Commander, Department of Nevada Edward Sturges and Auxiliary President, Department of Nevada Pat Meade. Also in attendance was Gil Hernandez, National Council Of Administration. The award was presented during the VFW’s monthly meeting.