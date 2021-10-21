The sixth annual interfaith Community Day of Prayer is set for Oct. 31 at 4 p.m. in the Caliente Fire Hall, 970 Front Street.

All community members are invited to participate in the event. This year a children’s choir will sing “This Little Light of Mine” and “Love One Another”. The choir will be led by Brenda Young. There will not be any combined practices, but parents and children are encouraged to practice the songs at home in preparation for singing them at the event. Both songs are easily found on YouTube.

Questions can be directed to Lisa Carter (702) 505-3752.