A recent surge of positive COVID-19 tests has the faculty at Grover C. Dils Medical Center (GCD) “very concerned,” according to CEO Missie Rowe. This sudden surge began around Oct. 18 with 26 new cases confirmed since that day totalling thirty-five active cases as of Oct. 21. Normally, spikes like this would be centralized to […]