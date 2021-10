This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!

Lincoln County District Attorney Dylan Frehner this week filed murder charges in two separate cases in Meadow Valley Justice Court at the courthouse in Pioche. The cases involve murder with use of a deadly weapon and murder by providing a controlled substance which causes death. The DA’s office said in the first case, a single […]