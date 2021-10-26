Frank Michael Emerine peacefully passed away on October 9, 2021, at the age of 75 at his home in Pioche, Nevada. His battle with cancer in recent years showed his courage in facing life challenges with a smile. Despite the pain, Mike came out a hero and stayed strong until the end.

Mike was born on May 19, 1946 to Frank Lee Emerine & Estella Gomez in Caliente, Nevada. Mike graduated from Tintic High school located in Eureka, Utah on May 28, 1965. Shortly after graduation, Mike enlisted in the US Marine Corps on January 19, 1966, where he was on active duty until December 18, 1967, serving his country, and fighting in the Vietnam War. He was also part of the operation Boar Bite. He was 1st PLT B Co. Amtrac BN. 3rd Marine Div. F.M.F. He fulfilled his six-year obligation to the US Marine Corp reserves on January 18, 1972. His finishing rank in the Marines was Corporal. Mike was a very proud Marine and took pride In serving his country.

Mike Married Jeannine Tanner In 1967, together they had two sons, Cody Emenne & Tony Emenne. They later divorced, and Mike married Shirley Jo Kaze In 1979, where together they had three sons and one daughter, Corey Emerine, Brandon Emerine & Dakota Emerine, and daughter Shannon Nicole Emerine which they lost at childbirth. Later they adopted Daniel Cheeney to their family and raised him as their own.

Mike worked for Lincoln County for several years, operating heavy equipment. Which he absolutely loved doing. He retired in 2014.

Some of Mike’s passions were hunting on Mt. Wilson, fishing trips to Sunny Side, camping at Cave Lakes, looking for arrowheads and working on cars. But, his absolute joy was spending time with his family and his partner in crime, his dog Burger.

Mike is survived by his children, Cody (Brittany) Emerine, Tony (Jami) Emerine, Cory Emerine, Brandon Emerine, Dakota Emerine, Daniel (Alana) Cheeney. Niece, Andreana Kloss “aka Nuggie” & Sister Rosella Dunnagan, as well as seventeen grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents Frank Lee & Estella Emerine, his wife Shirley Emerine, daughter Shannon and siblings, Leo Emerine, Candido Emerine, Ramona Gordon, Bonnie Emerine, Teresa Herbert.

A Graveside service & Interment will be held on November 6, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. located at Pioche Catholic Cemetery, Pioche, Lincoln County Nevada.