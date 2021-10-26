Queen Marie Harrington, 60, of Caliente, NV unexpectedly passed on October 3rd, 2021.

Queenie was born on September 14, 1961, in Caliente, NV to Darlene Pete Harrington. Queenie attended school at Caliente Elementary and graduated from Lincoln County High School. After graduation she spent much of her time in Las Vegas working on the colony and running around with her close friends and cousins over in Cedar and down in Moapa. She later met her former spouse Andrew and they welcomed two daughters and twin sons. She lived for her children and family. She enjoyed listening to music, drawing and spending time with her grandson.

Queenie is survived by her daughter Andrea (Tyler) Wadsworth, sons Franklin and Allen Toledo, grandson Bennett Wadsworth, former spouse Andrew Toledo Jr, mother Darlene, father Jim, brothers Leo, Lloyd and Poncho, sisters Carla, Donna and Patricia, along with many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her daughter Alexis and siblings Sherry Ann and Franklin Lee.