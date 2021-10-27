Georgia Jacqueline Somers, Jackie Canepa, May 8, 1934 – October 9, 2021

On October 9, 2021 Jackie decided it was time to go to the Big Picture Frame in the Sky. She passed away peacefully at her home of 21 years in Lake Havasu City, AZ

Here is a brief “Snapshot” of the life and times of our devoted and beloved mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and the world’s kindest person, and most notably the queen of the Flash Bulb and her trusty Kodak 110 camera. If the Kodak film company knew of her passing, they would construct a monument in her honor. You knew you were in good company when you heard someone say “Here comes Grandma Jackie with her camera,” or you heard her say “Hold still,” or “Get closer so I can take your picture”. We’d all joke and tease her but deep down we knew those pictures would be priceless someday. Even during her last few weeks with us, she always wanted to get her picture taken with all who came to visit.

Georgia Jacqueline Somers ’ journey into this world began May 8, 1934 in Leamington, Utah. Born to the proud parents of Leslie (Les) Louis and Christy Somers. They lived in Lyndall, Utah a short time then moved to Bristol, NV to work in the silver mine. The family finally ended up in Pioche, NV. where Les eventually ran his own mining operation at the Southpaw Mine for a time and then eventually worked at the Nevada Test Site. Jackie being the eldest grew up in the house her dad built along with her 6 brothers and sisters. Being the oldest child, we are sure she was her mother’s right hand in raising their family.

Siblings: Janice Johanson (George), Raymond Somers (Thelma), Louis Somers (Debbie), Lenore (died at age 5 months), Ralph Somers, and Judy Bradshaw (Larry).

Jackie grew up in Pioche, Nevada, attended elementary school and graduated from Lincoln County High school in 1952. One of her first jobs was a Pin Setter at the local bowling alley (basement of the Overland Hotel).

She unofficially attended UOP (University of Pioche) where she got her degree in being the best big sister, kindest friend, best wife, great cook, even better Mom and the greatest Grandma. She was always so proud of her upbringing.

She met her future husband, Chet Canepa and they had their first date at the historical Gem Theater. They were married on July 3, 1952. Chester followed in his father’s footsteps and also worked in the mines while Jackie worked for her father cooking meals for the miners at the Southpaw Mine.

The newlywed couple moved to Bishop, California where their son Chester Martin, aka, “Marty,” “Uncle Marty Farty,” was born. Soon after they moved to Ely, Nevada where their daughter Kandi was born. Then onto Moab, Utah where Mitch and Kevin were created. Soon after that the family moved back to Pioche and then on to Carlin, NV.

After moving to Carlin NV, she went to work at the local bank. Jackie continued to be involved with the LDS church. She was a member of the Relief Society, taught Primary and was a leader for Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts. She loved the Lord and never wavered in her faith. She was such a great example to others and always found joy, even in the tough times.

She loved to sew and was always making clothes for Kandi’s dolls, a new blouse, Halloween costumes or sewing those big patches that would rub you raw on our Tough Skin blue jeans. She loved to crochet and spent countless hours making baby blankets and loved teaching her craft and sharing her talent with anyone who wanted to learn.

She also loved to hang out with her “Pepsi” friends and paint with her ‘Tri- Chem’ paints. These friendships have lasted over 50 years and enriched her life immensely!

The family eventually moved to Mt Pass, CA and they lived and worked at the Moly Corp Mine. Jackie worked in the lab and then later cleaned the offices. As retirement neared, Chet and Jackie decided they wanted to retire in Beaver, Utah and build their own home. Mom loved her new “A” framed house and enjoyed going on hunting trips and 4-wheeler rides up in the mountains. She also worked at the local grocery store. They both loved Beaver and all the people there. They made so many lifelong friendships. After their son Marty was fatally injured in a motorcycle crash, they decided they needed a change and moved from the coldest place on earth to the hottest, Lake Havasu City, AZ. She went from wearing ski gloves to driving her car to work at the London Bridge with oven mitts on.

Growing up we rarely ever heard her cuss. If she did it was something really profane like, “Oh Sugar!” Some of her favorite sayings were “Good idea”, “Just do the best you can” or “They are trying their best”! When we were young, her most frequent sayings of them all were “Where’s the belt/” and “just wait till your dad gets home!”

She took so much pride in her home and loved to host cookouts and card games with their friends. We hear she was a card shark and always willing to take anyone’s money! She loved her kids and grandkids and never forgot a name. You might not have been called by your correct name but at least she could recite them all. She also never forgot a family member’s birthday. If you were a grandchild or a great-grandchild you always got a card with money and your siblings got a dollar because she never wanted anyone to feel left out!

No matter the location, Mom always made new friends. Our family friend, Wanda Sandoz, probably summarized her the best:

“I always admired her energy, she kept a spotless home, mothered her 4 children, worked at the mine and made it all seem so effortless. Aside from that, she was a friend to everyone and always had a beautiful smile. Her family was her life.”

Survivors include her husband, Chet Canepa (married 69 years), Kandi Anderson (Rick), Mitch Canepa (Jill), Kevin Canepa (Cindy), 10 grandkids and 19 great grandkids.

She is preceded in death by her parents Les and Christy Somers, In-laws, Chester & Florence Canepa, sister, Lenore Somers, son Marty Canepa, grandson Trenton Hollingshead, brother/sister in-laws, Ernie Canepa, Don & Linda Canepa, Larry Bradshaw, many cousins, aunts and uncles.

Our mother didn’t want a funeral. We will honor her wishes and hope to have a celebration of her life later on. Her ashes will be buried in Pioche, NV, at her final resting place.

The family would like to thank all those that took the time to call, visit, Facetime or reach out in an email! She felt so loved and those were the important moments to our MOM.