Cross Country runners compete at Mesquite meet

With the sudden surge of COVID-19 in Lincoln County and around the state, the Lincoln County Lynx were unable to compete in volleyball or football this past weekend. This was due to not only the high number of positive cases here but in other communities as well.

However, members of the Lynx cross country team participated in the Virgin Valley Invitational on Saturday, Oct. 23. In the 5,000 meter, Jacob Galley earned a time of 19:57.4, followed by Karson Mathews at 20:32.9. Caleb Dirks was not too far behind them with a time of 22:11.4.

Next up for the Lynx is the NIAA Southern Nevada 2A Region Championships at the Veterans Memorial Park in Boulder City, Oct. 29.