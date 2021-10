This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!

Lincoln County has an existing Code Red Alert System. County Emergency Management Director Eric Holt said it has existed for five years or more with the intent to notify the county in the event of a major emergency. Now, Holt said, his office wants “to improve and strengthen that alert system.” He explained, “Code Red […]