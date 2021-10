This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!

The recent spread of COVID-19 in Lincoln County has been seen and felt throughout the county. Active cases jumped from 35 on Oct. 20 to 65 on Oct. 25. The surge has led to some cancellations of meetings and events. The Community Day of Prayer, which was scheduled for Oct. 31 has been cancelled, and […]