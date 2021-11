This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!

Students at Lincoln County High School recently held their annual community food drive. During Homecoming week, the students collected canned and non-perishable items as part of a competition to see who could gather the most donations. Ultimately, the sophomore class won, but so did everybody in the community when over 300 cans and non-perishable items […]