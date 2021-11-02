William Setzer

Age 56 of Painesville Twp. died at his home October 19, 2021 following a courageous five year battle with cancer. Born June 14,1965 in Las Vegas, NV to Julius E. and Yuriko (nee: Odaka) Setzer, Bill has been an area resident for more than 30 years. He was an avid Fly Fisherman, tying his own flies, building his own rods, and catching the “biggest” fish. Bill was the kind of person that could fix or build anything doing whatever he set his mind to do. He was an avid reader, he loved to write, phenomenal cook and was devoted to his children. He was employed by Progressive Insurance as an Informational Technologist. Bill will be remembered as a loving son, brother, husband, father, and devoted friend, possessing a kind heart. Bill proudly served in the US Marine Corp and the Army National Guard.Survivors include his wife of 17 years, Pamela (nee: Garrett), children Mitchell Breyden and Macey Lee Setzer, his mother, Yuriko (nee: Odaka) Setzer of Lincoln County, NV, brother Ron (Vicki) Setzer of Orlando, FL. He was preceded in death by his father, Julius Setzer.A Celebration of Bill’s Life is being planned for a later date. Please check for additional information soon, www.burrservice.com. Information and condolences online at www.burrservice.com.