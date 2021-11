This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!

The Caliente Senior Citizens Board met Oct. 19. The use of the parking lot for vendor sales has been moved to November. There will be a $10 charge for each vendor that plugs into the electricity. Dwayne Petroff was asked to join the board. The next meeting will be Nov. 16 at 2 p.m. at […]