Nevada adds jobs in September as unemployment rate falls

CARSON CITY – According to the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation’s (DETR) September 2021 economic report, Nevada added 4,400 jobs over the month as the state continues to recover from the COVID pandemic.

Employment remains below typical levels, but is up 84,100 since September 2020, an annual increase of 6.6%. The large increase in employment over the year reflects the rebound in jobs as COVID-19 related restrictions have been lifted and the economy continues to recover. The total employment level in the state is 1,349,300. The state’s unemployment rate in September is 7.5 percent, down slightly from 7.7 percent in August and down -5.5 percentage points when compared to September 2020.

As of August, Lincoln County’s unemployment rate was at 3.5 percent.

Metropolitan Statistical Area (MSA) Employment (Seasonally Adjusted):

Las Vegas employment increased by 2,400 jobs (0.2%) since August, which adds up to an increase of 69,300 jobs (7.7%) since September 2020.

Reno employment had an increase of 800 jobs (0.3%) since August, totaling an increase of 11,600 jobs (4.9%) since September 2020.

Carson City employment had a decrease of 100 jobs (-0.3%) since August, but still shows an increase of 500 jobs (1.7%) since September 2020.

“This report shows a slower pace of growth in the labor market compared to what we have seen earlier this year,” said David Schmidt, Chief Economist. “Job gains month-to-month peaked in June, and have slowed each month from July to September, moving toward a more typical pace of employment growth.”

Schmidt added that in September, most employment growth came from two industries: leisure and hospitality and retail trade. In contrast, the professional and business sector experienced the largest decrease in the number of jobs. The unemployment rate improved, falling from 7.7% to 7.5%, however this is due in part to the people leaving the labor force, an occurrence typically seen when coming out of a recession.

Schmidt said he expects Nevada’s unemployment rate to remain one of the highest in the country.