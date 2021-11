This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!

Three sporting events and a craft/vendor event will highlight this weekend in Alamo. First is the football playoff game between Pahranagat Valley and Wells at 6 p.m. Friday evening (Nov. 5) and the beginning of the high school rodeo at the rodeo grounds. Saturday will see the continuation of the rodeo and the 1A Central […]