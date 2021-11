This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!

On senior night, Pahranagat Valley overwhelmed the Beatty Hornets 66-0 in Alamo. The Panthers scored 38 points in the opening quarter, all five times they possessed the ball. Pahranagat’s 10 senior players, plus the senior cheerleaders and cross-country runner Jersey Tsosie, were honored at halftime. The three senior volleyball players had been honored at the […]