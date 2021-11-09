Lincoln County Archaeological Initiative Round 13 proposal period open

ELY – The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) will accept proposals for Round 13 of the Lincoln County Archaeological Initiative (LCAI) from Friday, Oct. 29 through Friday, Jan. 7, 2022.

Proposals under the initiative focus on the inventory, evaluation, protection, and management of unique archaeological resources in Lincoln County, Nevada. Project proposals must be on lands within Lincoln County, Nevada and meet all guidelines in the Lincoln County Implementation Agreement which can be found at https://www.blm.gov/LCAI.

The BLM is soliciting proposals through grants.gov, Notice of Funding Opportunity Announcement # L22AS00070, or through sam.gov solicitation #140L3922R0001.

Funding for the LCAI comes from revenues generated through the sale of BLM-administered public lands identified for disposal in the Lincoln County Land Act and existing land-use plans. The Act created a special account in which 85-percent of the revenues from land sales are deposited. Funds in the special account may be used for a number of activities, including the study of archaeological resources in Lincoln County. The remaining funds are distributed to the State of Nevada (5-percent) and Lincoln County (10-percent).

Courtesy Photo – Mt. Irish Archaeological Site. The next round of grant proposals are open for the Lincoln County Archaeological Initiative (LCAI)

To date, the BLM has approved $11,166,003 for archaeological projects in Lincoln County. Expenditures approved include Paiute and Shoshone ethnographic archaeological site research; archaeological site inventories; rock art research: ethnobotanical research; toolstone research; settlement pattern studies; educational brochures; archaeological educational curriculum and upgrade of archaeological collections from public lands in Lincoln County. For more information, contact Program Manager Robert “Jake” Hickerson at (775) 726-8194 or rhickerson@blm.gov.