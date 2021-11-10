Great Basin National Park seeks public input for campground expansion

BAKER – The National Park Service (NPS) is seeking public comment on a proposed expansion and rehabilitation of the Lower Lehman Creek Campground at Great Basin National Park. Potential improvements include adding more campsites, rehabilitating the existing campsites, and upgrading and extending the existing waterline. Public comments on the proposed action during the scoping period will be open from Nov. 2 to Dec. 1, 2021.

Lower Lehman Creek Campground is in the northeastern portion of the park, along the Wheeler Peak Scenic Drive. The campground is open year-round and has 11 sites. NPS is considering improvements to the existing campground such as upgrades to fire rings and picnic tables, addition of an asphalt pull-off at the trailhead and fee station, and improvements to the existing vault toilets. New campsites are being considered just to the east of the current campground. The new campsites would be mostly 40 or 50-foot back-in sites, with one or more accessible pull-through sites. The new campsites would be served by a new vault toilet and a new water line. Additional options being considered include realigning the campground entrance to allow better access for vehicles travelling in either direction on Wheeler Peak Scenic Drive.

The public can review and comment on this proposal at the National Park Service Planning, Environment, and Public Comment (PEPC) website at: https://parkplanning.nps.gov/LowerLehmanCreekCG

Comments can also be mailed to:

Superintendent

100 Great Basin National Park

Attn: Lower Lehman Campground Project

Baker, NV 89311

Comments will be accepted until midnight, Dec. 1, 2021. The NPS will analyze and consider all feedback and prepare an environmental assessment (EA), in accordance with the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA), to develop and evaluate alternatives. Once complete, there will be a second opportunity for public comment on the EA later next year.