Young performer invited to audition for Carnegie Hall

Submitted by Chrystal Marshall

MacKenzie Marshall, a senior of Lincoln County High School, received, unbeknown to her, an announcement of recognition by the High School Honors Performance Series, to audition for Carnegie Hall, New York City, New York, under renowned Conductor Dr. Jeffery Ames.

With the encouragement of Jacob Lester, her LCHS band and choir teacher, family and friends, MacKenzie went for it. She received notification that she was one of the finalists who will be performing and representing Lincoln County on Feb. 6, 2022. This historical location’s door has been open to the public since 1891, bringing the top of line musicians from across the world.

MacKenzie will compete with youth in grades 9 through 12, not only within the U.S., but from across the world. Such names as Frank Sinatra, Judy Garland and Peter Ilyich Tchaikovsky (Swan Lake, Nut Cracker, and Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy) have graced these halls to bring their talents to the world.

So here is a chance to help MacKenzie Marshall, get to Carnegie Hall, standing where many elite great performers have stood before. An account has been set up at America First Credit Union, Caliente, to help support the cost of this journey to fulfill her dream. Any amount would be greatly appreciated, to help her share her amazing God-given talents with the world. On behalf of the Marshall Family, thank you for your support.

Call Chrystal Marshall at (775) 293-9247 with questions.