Craft fair held in Alamo

A pre-holiday craft and vendor fair was held Nov. 6 at the senior center in Alamo. Those who were selling said the attention was “steady throughout the day.”

Organizer Dina Gibson of Alamo said the goal was to meet a lot of people who have common interests and enjoy crafting. “I also think everybody made a little bit of money to help with their own Christmas spending a little bit.”

She said she would love to be able to see another such craft fair held again, although she didn’t know when. “Just so we have something to look forward to in the community, something to do.”

Gibson added, although it is a bit early for Christmas shopping, part of the fun was watching some of the kids who were looking for Christmas gifts for family members at the craft fair and “took time to look over things and contemplate what little trinket were they going to buy. One little girl, in particular I remember, really thought it out. I enjoy the kids.”