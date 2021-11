It’s that time of year again where the ladies of Caliente Community United Methodist Church make the holidays a bit easier with their annual pie sale.

Pies can be pre-ordered by calling Lisa Warfield at 1-775–962-2741 until Nov. 19 at 5 p.m.

They will also be having a bake sale starting at 9:00 a.m. Nov. 23 until all pies, cakes and other goodies are gone.