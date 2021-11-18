Hugh Jacobson of VFW Post 7114 has joined with Wreaths Across America to honor local heroes who have made the ultimate sacrifice for our country.

People can sponsor a wreath and join the VFW in placing a wreath at the Conaway Veterans Cemetery, where 252 local heroes have been laid to rest.

National Wreaths Across America Day will be Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021. The mission of the group is to remember, honor and teach.

Starting Nov. 19 and 20 and every Friday and Saturday until Dec. 17 people can stop by the VFW Post in Caliente on Dixon Street and sign up to sponsor a wreath. The only payment accepted is checks. Checks should be made out to Conaway Veterans Cemetery. For more information, call Quartermaster Jack Horner at (435) 691-3869.