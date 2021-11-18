Youth group putting on ‘Celebration of Thanks’ family event

Victory Life Church in Caliente has a very creative and active youth group

for young people ages 13 to 18.

On Friday, Nov. 19, the youth group is holding its First Annual Celebration of Thanks. Along with a fundraising bake sale there will be a variety of games for younger children including crafts, story time corner, face painting and karaoke.

The community is invited to bring the kids, grandkids, and other little ones to the Depot from 4 to 6 p.m. Proceeds from the bake sale will support the Victory Life Youth Group. For questions call Victory Life Church (775) 962-2837.