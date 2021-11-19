Clayton Gerald Christian, 34, passed away on November 12, 2021 in Las Vegas, NV. Clayton was born on July 30, 1987 in Las Vegas, NV to LeRoy Christian and Clarissa George. Clayton was raised in Alamo, where he developed a fondness for the outdoors. He went fishing and hunting with his father, and his friends often. Clayton attended Pahranagat Valley High School. After graduating, he attended the Great Basin Community College in Elko, NV, until several major health complications arose. Clayton would spend much of the next few years living with his father in Alamo. He enjoyed professional wrestling, and worked with Versus as a manager for several wrestlers in Las Vegas. He was a very tough man, and spent much of his life fighting with his health.

Clayton is survived by his father, Lee Christian; his uncle Percy (Karen) Christian; his aunt Cindy; and several cousins. He is preceded in death by his mother, Clarissa Christian.

A Visitation will be held on Saturday, November 20, 2021 10-10:45 in the Alamo Chapel of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, with the Funeral following at 11:00. The graveside will follow at the Alamo Cemetery. The family invites you to leave a message or memory in their Guest Book at www.moapavalleymortuary.com.