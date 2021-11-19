Deacon Patrick FitzSimons went home to Jesus on November 13th, 2021, at the age of 67.

Pat was born to Ben and Anne FitzSimons on December 7th, 1953, in Belfast, Northern Ireland. He was the youngest of four children and doted on by family and many family friends. He excelled in school and was an avid soccer player whether it was a pickup game in the street or a pro-team tryout.

At 17 Pat left Belfast for New York leaving his family and country to begin a new life in America. He joined the Air Force in 1971 and while stationed at Nellis Air Force base he had temporary assignments near Caliente where he met his wife Millie Rowe FitzSimons.

They married two years later, January 26th, 1974, and went on to have three children, Mary, Sean, and Erin.

In addition to being the patriarch of his family, he was known as a driven and inspiring figure in his work life and community. Throughout his entire life—he was giving and held an unwavering faith in God. The past 10 years he served as a Deacon in the Catholic Church and served as a pillar of strength in the community (visiting the elderly, prison ministry or feeding the poor).

Pat joins his parents, Ben and Anne and his brother, Brendan, in Heaven. He is survived by the love of his life for 48 years, Millie and his sisters, Margaret and Irene, his children, Mary (Curtis), Sean (Amanda) and Erin (Kyle), and his grandchildren, Leslie, Gunner, Noah, Simon, Kaycee, Addy, Connor, Edisyn, Dyllinger, Dixon and his great grandchildren.

Psalm 91:11 “For He will give His angels charge concerning you, to guard you in all your ways.”

Services for our Deacon Patrick FitzSimons in Caliente, NV will be November 20th. Graveside service at 12:30 PM followed by Celebration of Life at the Fire Hall. Services are under the direction of Southern Nevada Mortuary. Online condolences can be left at https://www.southernnevadamortuary.com/.

In lieu of flowers, consider a donation to the Pat FitzSimons Memorial Fund at America First Credit Union. These funds will be used to create a memorial at Holy Child Church in honor of Pat.