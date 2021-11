This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!

The musicians of Lincoln County High School held their fall festival Nov. 3. While director Jacob Lester said they had a bit of a slow start this year, they performed admirably, beginning with “God Bless America,” followed by “Things That Go Bump in the Night” and wrapped up with the classic “Shenandoah.” Next up, the […]