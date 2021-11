This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!

In preparing for the Class 1A state championship last week against Eureka, Pahranagat Valley High School (PVHS) coach Brett Hansen said he noticed, “Eureka’s defense likes to pack the middle.” The obvious counter would then be to go to the outside or over the top. He thought his Panther offense could have success on the […]