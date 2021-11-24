School participates in Veterans Day poster contest

Mary Cordle – Caliente Elementary Principal Sharon Dirks holds up an award from the VFW Auxiliary.

As part of the Veterans Day tribute, the VFW Auxiliary invited the students at Caliente Elementary to participate in a poster contest. Student winners were announced Nov. 9 and an award was presented to Principal Sharon Dirks by the Auxiliary.

The Auxiliary held their annual barbecue Nov. 11. This year they served 134 people who donated toward the Veterans Cemetery. A raffle was held in the evening. The Auxiliary thanks the communities, businesses and people who donated to the raffle.