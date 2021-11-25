Discounted Internet available for qualifying households

The Lincoln County School District recently announced that the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) announced that effective May 12, 2021, eligible households will be able to enroll in the Emergency Broadband Benefit program. This program provides up to $30 per month in subsidy for a broadband connection with a participating provider (Lincoln County Telephone). Those who currently qualify for the free or reduced lunch program will qualify for this program and receive the $30 credit on their monthly Internet bill.

Apply for the program at the following links:

Online Application: https://www.checklifeline.org/ lifeline/?id=nv_flow&ebbp= true

Paper Application: https://www.usac. org/wp-content/uploads/about/ documents/ebb-program/ Application_Docs/EBB- Application-Form-FINAL.pdf