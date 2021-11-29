Lincoln County Record

Lincoln County Nevada's News Source

You are here: Home / Obituaries / Judy Steward

Judy Steward

by Leave a Comment

Judy Steward, age 64, passed away September 24, 2021 in Las Vegas.

Judy was born in Caliente to Jean and Clarence Johnson on September 6, 1957. She graduated from Vo-Tech High School in Las Vegas and went on to have a career in the automotive industry until she bought the Silver Cafe in Pioche with her sister Julie from 2006-2016. While living in Pioche, Judy met and married Mr. Dan Steward on November 12, 2011.

Judy got along with everyone she met and she was a wonderful wife, sister, daughter, mom, and grandmother. She would do anything for her kids, including being a beloved Cub Master for her son’s Cub Scout Pack and help her daughter deliver newspapers at 3 in the morning. Her favorite things were spending time with her family, reading, dogs, Elvis, and M&M’s.

Judy is survived by her husband, Dan; daughter Christine and Christopher Wilson of Las Vegas; son Michael and Jill Kwiatkowski of Cincinnati, OH; parents Clarence and Jean Johnson of Las Vegas; sister Julie and Jason Arwine of Las Vegas; and grandchildren Jessika and Michael.

Reader Interactions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *