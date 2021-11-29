Judy Steward, age 64, passed away September 24, 2021 in Las Vegas.

Judy was born in Caliente to Jean and Clarence Johnson on September 6, 1957. She graduated from Vo-Tech High School in Las Vegas and went on to have a career in the automotive industry until she bought the Silver Cafe in Pioche with her sister Julie from 2006-2016. While living in Pioche, Judy met and married Mr. Dan Steward on November 12, 2011.

Judy got along with everyone she met and she was a wonderful wife, sister, daughter, mom, and grandmother. She would do anything for her kids, including being a beloved Cub Master for her son’s Cub Scout Pack and help her daughter deliver newspapers at 3 in the morning. Her favorite things were spending time with her family, reading, dogs, Elvis, and M&M’s.

Judy is survived by her husband, Dan; daughter Christine and Christopher Wilson of Las Vegas; son Michael and Jill Kwiatkowski of Cincinnati, OH; parents Clarence and Jean Johnson of Las Vegas; sister Julie and Jason Arwine of Las Vegas; and grandchildren Jessika and Michael.