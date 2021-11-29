Russell Ernest Avery

Russ “Russy” Avery passed away with 6 family members by his side in Las Vegas, Nevada Monday November 15th 2021. His journey in this life on earth began July 15th 1948 at the Key West , Florida Naval Hospital. Childhood years were spent in the small town of Lake Mary, Florida, where he received a modest yet fulfilling upbringing. The undeveloped remoteness of central Florida is where Russell gained the experience and passion for the outdoors and nature.

Camping, fishing, and hunting became his most enjoyed past time and remained so throughout his life. He became an Eagle Scout, graduated from Seminole High School in Sanford, Florida, and went on to study oceanography at the University of Miami in Florida, but he soon followed his military roots and enlisted in the Marine Corps. Russell completed a tour in Vietnam; where he obtained the rank of Lance Corporal and the honor of 2 purple hearts and the Bronze Star. After returning to civilian life, Russell worked several jobs including construction and manufacturing; but most importantly discovered a new passion in life when he became a part time officer for the Altamonte Springs, Florida Police Department.

Later following the family moving to Henderson Nevada, he was accepted by the Henderson Police Department, graduated from the police academy, and began his 20 year career as a patrol officer. During this time he became a field training officer and was awarded the Medal of Valor for his actions during the PEPCON blast in Henderson. True to form, Russell continued to enjoy his camping, fishing, hunting with family, friends and cop buddies now in the Southwest.

He fell in love with Lincoln County; and upon retiring got married and built a log home in Eagle Valley. He lived there for several years before moving back to Las Vegas and got married for the second time to his longtime friend and present wife of 2 1/2 years, Tinalyn. They moved to Port Hueneme, California where they enjoyed life by the ocean. Due to the economy brought on by the pandemic, they decided to move back to Las Vegas.

All in all Russell lived a full life. His family and friends will remember him for being kind, loving, and generous. We all love and will miss you- until we meet again-Happy Hunting Russell!

Details to follow about the ash disbursement ceremony.