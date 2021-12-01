Nevada DMV warns of latest text scam targeting MyDMV

CARSON CITY – The Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) is warning the public of a new text message phishing scam targeting Nevadans.

Scammers posing as the Nevada DMV are sending out text messages asking recipients to update their MyDMV profile. A link in the text leads to a web page that resembles the real MyDMV portal.

An example of a scam text asking recipients to update their My DMV profile.

“We’ve seen scams like this before,” said Nevada DMV Director Julie Butler. “But this one specifically targets the MyDMV portal and its customers.”

Anyone receiving this or a similar message is asked not to respond or provide any personal data. The message should be deleted immediately.

The Nevada DMV never sends unsolicited text messages or emails, and the agency will not ask customers to update their MyDMV accounts. Maintaining an account is solely the customer’s responsibility. Accounts that are inactive for 18 months are automatically deactivated.

Most updates to personal information, such as name changes, must be completed in person at a DMV office.

To spot a text or email scam, officials say to look for the telltale signs of phishing: Poor spelling or grammar, forceful language or use of threats, sense of urgency, or the link provided does not match that of the legitimate agency website.

“If the message doesn’t seem right, chances are it’s not,” Butler added.