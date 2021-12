This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!

The most recent COVID-19 spike in cases has waned in Lincoln County, as a new variant of the virus is creating concern in other parts of the world. The omicron variant of the virus has now arrived in the United States, and some experts say it’s just a matter of time before it spreads across […]