On November 16th, 2021, June Taylor decided to adjust her wings and call upon her guiding angels to take her home to be with the Lord. June was an amazing woman who worked hard her entire life and never cared about taking credit for her accomplishments. She struggled throughout most of her life but she kept going and found her calling by being a Field Representative for Retired Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) for many, many years. During that time, she helped countless individuals either by helping them find someone to help care for a loved one who may have needed assistance or by just lending a supportive ear. June never judged anyone and did everything she could to help everyone who walked into her office, even sometimes just from her phone. She never asked for extra incentives for herself, she wanted to make sure the citizens of the county had the resources they needed. Her initiative and drive helped RSVP thrive in this county and that determination showed in the way she conducted herself throughout life.

June was preceded in death by her parents, Eleanor and Albert Gregor, and her loving husband Hal Taylor. June leaves behind her six children; Theresa McReady, Larry Funk (Kelly), Kenneth Michaels, Cynthia Schlegel, Raymond Funk (Jenny), and Sharron Faehling (Chris). She also leaves behind her many grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great great grandchildren who she loved beyond measure and cherished. June was always proud of her children and spoke of them with love in her heart.

A small Celebration of Life will be held on December 4th, 2021 at 12:00pm in the Caliente Depot. A memorial fund is set up at America First Credit Union to help the family with final expenses.