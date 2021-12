This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!

Going from not having high school basketball last year to having a full schedule of games this season brings a feeling of happiness. Last year felt empty, but this year, the players and fans are looking forward to it. Pahranagat Valley’s boys and girls teams under coaches Michael Strong and Amy Huntsman are excited for […]