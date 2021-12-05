Nels A. Jacobson, 78, passed away November 11, 2021, with his family by his side in Provo, Utah.

Nels was born July 6, 1943 in Harvey, Illinois, to Carmie and Lorraine Jacobson. Nels served in the United States Navy during Vietnam as an aircraft mechanic. In the late 1960s, Nels moved out west to start a family and begin working as a structural Ironworker. Nels worked on and oversaw large projects in Southern Nevada until his retirement. Nels loved all manner of mechanical projects. He built cars, guns and many other contraptions. Nels was a jack of all trades who also spent much time reading and studying religion. Nels served as a member of the Knights Templar and was a 32nd degree Pastmaster in the Las Vegas Masonic lodge.

Nels is survived by his wife Donna Jacobson, of Cedar City Utah; sons Nels Anders & Cheri Jacobson of Woodland Hills Utah and Kristofor & Amber Jacobson of Las Vegas, Nevada. Nels was also survived by 9 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild.

Dad, you will be missed more than words can express.

