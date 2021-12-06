George Louis Beer

George Louis “Lucky” Beer, age 82, passed away September 28, 2021 at Grover C. Dils Medical Center in Caliente, NV. He was born at home in Palo Alto, California to Arthur L. and Nettie A. Beer.

Lucky was a man of faith, honor, and integrity, who loved God, family, and country. He was a veteran of the US Air Force where he was trained as an aircraft mechanic and served until he received an honorable medical discharge due to a service-connected disability.

His love was for his family members and friends. His joy was in the accomplishments of their lives. He was proud of each sibling, child, grandchild, great-grandchild, nephew, and niece. All had a special bond with Lucky. He could be counted on to quietly help in many ways throughout his community, whether it meant long midnight drives through snowy weather, or taking the time to teach a frustrated boy with cerebral palsy to tie his shoes with one hand when his teacher could not.

Lucky is survived by his wife of 59 years, Nancy; son John (Rachel) Beer of Rock Springs, Wyo.; daughter Amy (Michael) Zafarano of Las Vegas, NV; two sisters; two brothers; grandchildren: Christopher, Vanessa, D.J., Mike, Ian, Francesca, and Jacob; twelve great-grandchildren; three nieces, and two nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; youngest son Michael E. Beer; eldest daughter Darla R. Smith; one younger sister; two younger brothers; and two nephews.

Funeral services were held October 4, 2021 at Holy Child Catholic Church, Caliente, NV where he was a faithful and active member. Internment was at Conaway Memorial Veterans Cemetery under the direction of Southern Nevada Mortuary.