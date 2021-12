This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!

Heidi Leavitt, resident artist in the Pahranagat Valley, held one of her popular painting classes for interested amateurs recently. The two-day class was held at the senior center in Alamo. Guided by Leavitt, the class members painted a winter scene of a buck looking into a wooded trail from an open meadow of new-fallen snow. […]